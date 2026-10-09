Former Penguins Defenseman Retires After 13 NHL Seasons
Oct 9, 2026 9:30 PM
This former Penguins defenseman is calling it a career.
After 13 NHL seasons, former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Matt Dumba has announced his retirement from professional hockey.
Dumba spent the final season of his professional career with the Penguins organization in 2025-26. In 11 games with Pittsburgh during this past campaign, he posted one goal, three points, 16 hits, and a minus-5 rating.
Dumba also played in 27 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last season after clearing waivers. During them, he posted six goals, 14 assists, 20 points, and 43 penalty minutes in 27 games.
Following the AHL club's regular season, Dumba mutually terminated his contract with the Penguins. Now, after his Penguins tenure, the right-shot defenseman has called it career.
While Dumba had a tough finish to his NHL career, he still had a strong one overall. In 748 career NHL games split between the Minnesota Wild, Arizona Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, and Penguins, he posted 85 goals, 176 assists, 261 points, 558 penalty minutes, and 1,104 hits.
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