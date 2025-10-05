Former Penguins' Defenseman Signs New Deal With Blackhawks

After an offseason of uncertainty, a former Pittsburgh Penguins' defenseman finally has a home for the 2025-26 season.

On Sunday, 30-year-old blueliner Matt Grzelcyk signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, which came after a paid tryout (PTO) in the pre-season. He did not register any points in three pre-season games for Chicago, but he did end the slate of games with an even plus-minus.

Originally drafted by the Boston Bruins in the third round (85th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Grzelcyk spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Bruins before coming to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal prior to the 2024-25 season. He thrived in a power play role with the Penguins, which lent to him setting career-highs in points with 40 (1G-39A) and power play points with 15 (15A).

As a result, there was a reasonable expectation that - after a career year offensively - the 5-foot-10, 180-pound defenseman would find a home relatively quickly in free agency. However, that did not come to pass, as Grzelcyk ultimately ended up signing a PTO with Chicago on Sept. 16.

In 527 career NHL games, Grzelcyk has amassed 26 goals and 175 points to go along a plus-131 rating.

