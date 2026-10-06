Former Penguins Forward Placed On Waivers By New Team
Oct 6, 2026 8:10 PM
This former Penguins forward has hit the waiver wire.
A former Pittsburgh Penguins forward is available for the taking.
According to PuckPedia, former Penguins forward Jansen Harkins has been placed on waivers by the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Harkins has appeared in one game this season with the Lightning, where he has recorded five hits and a minus-1 rating. This is after he had three goals, eight points, and 113 hits in 44 games with the Anaheim Ducks during this past season.
The Penguins claimed Harkins off waivers ahead of the 2023-24 season from the Winnipeg Jets. From there, he played in 45 games with the Penguins during the 2023-24 campaign, where he posted zero goals, four assists, 74 hits, and a minus-4 rating.
Harkins also played in 14 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins during the 2023-24 season. During them, he recorded five goals, seven assists, 12 points, and a minus-1 rating.
Harkins' time with the Penguins ended during the 2024 NHL off-season when he signed a two-year contract with the Ducks in free agency.
It will now be interesting to see if another team claims the former Penguins forward off waivers from here. Teams looking for more forward depth and grit could consider taking a chance on him.
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