Former Penguins Forward Signs Overseas

Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Greg McKegg has a new home for the 2025-26 hockey season.

McKegg signed a deal with the KHL's Shanghai Dragons on Monday. The Dragons announced the news via their official Twitter/X account.

McKegg played for the Penguins during the 2017-18 season, compiling two goals and four points in 26 games. He made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2013-14 season, after being drafted by them in the third round of the 2010 NHL Draft. He remained with the organization through the end of the 2014-15 season.

He spent the 2015-16 season and part of the 2016-17 season with the Florida Panthers before he was placed on waivers and then claimed by the Tampa Bay Lightning. After that, he had his brief stint with the Penguins in 2017-18 before bouncing around to the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, and Rangers again.

McKegg has played in 251 NHL games (regular season and playoffs), compiling 23 goals and 41 points.

