Former Penguins Forward Signs With New Team For 20th NHL Season
Oct 16, 2026 7:36 PM
This former Penguins forward is set to play his 20th NHL season.
Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward David Perron is officially set to play his 20th NHL season after spending over three months as a free agent.
This is because the Dallas Stars have signed Perron to a one-year, $850,000 contract for the 2026-27 season.
The Stars signing Perron comes with them dealing with multiple forward injuries. Now, the former Penguins forward will provide the Stars with more forward depth as they look to bounce back from their slow start to the season.
Perron appeared in 65 games this past season split between the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings, where he posted 13 goals, 15 assists, 28 points, and 90 hits. This included him recording 10 goals and 25 points in 49 games for Ottawa before being traded to the Red Wings.
Perron spent two seasons with the Penguins from 2014-15 to 2015-16. In 86 games with the Penguins over that span, he recorded 16 goals, 22 assists, 38 points, 202 hits, and a minus-21 rating.
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