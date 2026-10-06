Former Penguins Forward Surprisingly Signs With Flyers
Oct 6, 2026 7:25 PM
This former Penguins forward is joining the other side of the rivalry.
After spending over three months on the free agent market, former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Michael Bunting has found his new home.
Bunting has signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers, as reported by TSN's Darren Dreger.
Bunting signing with the Flyers is certainly an interesting development, as they are the Penguins' biggest rival. Now, the former Penguin is a Flyer.
Bunting joining the Flyers comes after he had 14 goals and 33 points in 74 games last season split between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars. This was after he had 19 goals and 38 points in 76 games split between the Penguins and Predators in 2024-25.
Bunting was acquired by the Penguins from the Carolina Hurricanes in 2023-24 as part of the Jake Guentzel blockbuster. In 79 games over two seasons with the Penguins, Bunting posted 20 goals and 48 points.
It will now be interesting to see how much of an impact Bunting can make on the Flyers from here.
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