Former Penguins Forward Waived By Division Rival
Oct 8, 2026 7:49 PM
This former Penguins forward has been placed on waivers by one of their rivals.
A former Pittsburgh Penguins forward is available for the taking.
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, former Penguins forward Stefan Noesen has been placed on waivers by the New Jersey Devils.
Noesen hitting waivers comes after he was scratched for the Devils' most recent game against the Utah Mammoth. In two games so far this season with New Jersey, the former Penguins forward has zero points, four hits, and a minus-2 rating. This is after he had three goals, seven points, 33 hits, and a minus-12 rating in 38 games for New Jersey last season.
Noesen did have a strong season not that long ago, though. During the 2024-25 season with the Devils, he posted 22 goals and 41 points in 78 games. This was after he had 14 goals and 37 points in 81 games for the Carolina Hurricanes in 2023-24.
Now, it will be interesting to see if Noesen's recent past success could lead to him getting claimed by another team on waivers. He has a $2.75 million cap hit, though, so that could lead teams to stay away.
Noesen played in six games for Pittsburgh during the 2019-20 season, where he had one goal, 10 hits, and an even plus/minus rating. He also posted 14 goals and 22 points in 22 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins that campaign.
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