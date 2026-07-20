From The Archive: EMPEROR PENGUIN

Much of Malkin’s renewed vigor has to do with the injury last season, which turned out to be a torn anterior cruciate ligament, a malady that certainly isn’t as devastating as it once was in sports, but one that usually requires six months to heal. Regardless, Malkin insisted that had the Penguins managed to get by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs, he would have somehow willed himself back into the lineup for the rest of the playoff run, a mere three months after the injury. In fact, he wanted desperately to play in Game 7, which the Penguins lost, before being shut down by the organization. It was a preposterous notion, one the Penguins didn’t even begin to entertain, but it did show them how much Malkin wants to win.