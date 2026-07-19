From The Archive: Is this A Dynasty?
This is a story about the Pittsburgh Penguins winning their second-straight Stanley Cup in 1992.
Original author: Tom McMillan: Jun. 26, 1992
The two-time Stanley Cup champions will try to win a third straight title next season, perhaps with their third coach in three years.
General manager Craig Patrick, who is already gearing up for “a long, hot summer of negotiating” with some of his free-agent players, must also decide who will coach hockey’s most powerful team in 1992-93. Will it be Scott Bowman, the living legend, the “interim” leader of this year’s champs? Or one of his assistants? Or maybe an outsider?
Patrick, as usual, isn’t saying.
“We haven’t discussed the coaching situation,” he said. “Scotty and I will sit down to talk about it. But there’s no timetable.”
Beyond the coaching situation, there will be many other obstacles to a “three-peat” in Pittsburgh, most notably the instability on the roster.
Because of free agency, possible retirements and the expansion draft, as many as six players who helped the Penguins capture the Cup may be gone by the start of training camp.
The free agents include Joe Mullen, Bryan Trottier, Phil Bourque, Paul Stanton and Gordie Roberts.
Jiri Hrdina is pondering retirement and two players will be plucked from the roster in the expansion draft with Tampa Bay and Ottawa.
But the consolation this year is it can’t be any worse than last year.
The Penguins lived through a trying summer after winning their first Cup last season.
Team favorite Randy Gilhen was taken in the expansion draft within a week of the championship. Kevin Stevens, Mark Recchi and Ron Francis, among others, became free agents in July. And popular coach Bob Johnson was stricken with brain cancer in August.
But much of the charm of Pittsburgh’s second Stanley Cup championship was the way the Penguins hurtled through the adversity, overcoming tragedy and turmoil.
They even reached a shaky peace with Bowman, who was often at odds with some players in the regular season. They may have established themselves as a team for the ages.
“I’ll be the first to say it…the dynasty is here in Pittsburgh,” Stevens said.
The Penguins’ nucleus is young enough and spectacular enough to make that kind of claim.
Mario Lemieux, the game’s greatest player, is just 26. Stevens, the NHLs second-leading scorer behind Lemieux, is 27. Tom Barrasso, the league’s top playoff goaltender, is 27. And blossoming superstar Jaromir Jagr is 20.
Their lineup also doesn’t include last year’s No. 1 draft pick, left winger Markus Naslund of Sweden-who may not play until 1993 because of military commitments.
Naslund is thought to be a terrific prospect.
Stevens, for his part, believes his teammates will respond to the dynasty talk.
“That’s why I’m making those statements,” he said. “I love that word: Dynasty. If you win two Cups in a row, you deserve to be put on a pedestal.”
Even with all the talent, the Penguins’ trump card may be Patrick, whose work as GM has been exceptional the past two seasons. Juggling egos and contacts, trading 100-point scorers for defensive stalwarts, adding character and toughness, he has thrived in the new-fangled NHL of the 1990s.
He now faces another demanding off-season but he responded to that last year brilliantly. Certainly no one is fretting at the Civic Arena.
“That’s a pretty strong word, dynasty but I like our chances the next few years,” Lemieux said, “I’d say the future is very bright.”
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