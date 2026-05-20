IIHF World Championship: Tommy Novak Helps Team USA Beat Germany 4-3 In A Shootout

Team USA was back in action in the 2026 World Championships on Wednesday, and\nPittsburgh Penguins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins] forward\nTommy Novak scored a big goal that helped the U.S. win in a shootout.\n\nThe United States was trailing Germany 3-2 with less than six minutes to go in\nthe third period when Novak found the loose puck around the net and rifled it\nhome.\n\nThere was a ton of chaos in front of the net, but Novak was able to find enough\nspace to tie the game. It's his first goal of the World Championships.\n\n\n\nMax Sasson and Isaac Howard scored the other two regulation goals before the\ngame went to a shootout. \n\nThe U.S. was down in the shootout before Matt Coronato and Ryan Leonard scored\nin the final two rounds to win the game. Leonard's goal in the fifth round was\nthe official game-winner.\n\n\n\nThis win improved Team USA's record to 2-2 overall in preliminary play heading\ninto Saturday's game against Latvia.\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\nBookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab\n[https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK-q0gsw7sXpAw/sections/CAQqEAgAKgcICjCvqtILMO7F6QMwquDfCA?hl=en-CA&gl=CA&ceid=CA%3Aen] to\nfollow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!