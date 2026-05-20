Logo
Pittsburgh Penguins
Powered by Roundtable
IIHF World Championship: Tommy Novak Helps Team USA Beat Germany 4-3 In A Shootout cover image

IIHF World Championship: Tommy Novak Helps Team USA Beat Germany 4-3 In A Shootout

Hunter Hodies
3h
featured
Pinned
403Members·7,029Posts
HunterHodies@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

Tommy Novak was great for Team USA in the World Championships on Wednesday.

Team USA was back in action in the 2026 World Championships on Wednesday, and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Tommy Novak scored a big goal that helped the U.S. win in a shootout.

The United States was trailing Germany 3-2 with less than six minutes to go in the third period when Novak found the loose puck around the net and rifled it home.

There was a ton of chaos in front of the net, but Novak was able to find enough space to tie the game. It's his first goal of the World Championships.

Max Sasson and Isaac Howard scored the other two regulation goals before the game went to a shootout. 

The U.S. was down in the shootout before Matt Coronato and Ryan Leonard scored in the final two rounds to win the game. Leonard's goal in the fifth round was the official game-winner.

This win improved Team USA's record to 2-2 overall in preliminary play heading into Saturday's game against Latvia.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!  

Tommy NovakPittsburgh PenguinsTeam USA
Latest News