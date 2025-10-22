Kris Letang Hits Big Milestone On Tuesday Night

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang hit a new milestone on Tuesday night, joining the 600 assist club.

Letang got the secondary assist on Justin Brazeau's goal, giving him 600 assists in his legendary NHL career. He's now the fourth active defenseman with 600 assists, joining Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns, and Erik Karlsson. Letang is also the 20th defenseman in NHL history to record 600 assists.

Letang is only 19 assists away from tying Sergei Zubov for 19th on the NHL's all-time assist leaders among defensemen. He needs 20 to pass him.

Letang is also closing in on the 800-point mark and should hit it later this season. He currently has 775 points, which is 22nd in NHL history among defensemen. He's three points away from passing Rob Blake for 21st and only 13 away from passing Borje Salming for 20th.

Tuesday's game against the Vancouver Canucks was Letang's best game of the 2025-26 season, and it's not close. He was engaged all game, made the right decisions in all three zones, and showcased some brilliant skating. It's everything that fans have grown accustomed to seeing throughout Letang's career in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins are now 5-2-0 to start the season and will face the Florida Panthers in their next game on Thursday.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!