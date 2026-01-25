Kris Letang Returns To Penguins Practice On Saturday

Letang has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury.
Penguins head coach Dan Muse confirmed after practice that he still needs to have some conversations regarding Letang's availability for Sunday.
It's still great news that Letang is already back practicing since he was playing his best hockey of the season before he got hurt. He finished Monday's game in Seattle before the Penguins announced that he was day-to-day.
Letang has compiled three goals and 25 points in 48 games this season.
Puck drop for Sunday's game between the Penguins and Canucks is set for 6 p.m. ET.