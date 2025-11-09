Los Angeles Kings At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

The Penguins outplayed the Devils for the majority of regulation and overtime before their struggles in shootouts continued. Goaltender Arturs Silovs allowed two goals on two attempts, while the Penguins missed their two attempts. The Penguins have lost 11 of their last 12 shootouts.

They still got a point from that game and will look to finish the weekend off with 3/4 points when they take on the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. The Kings have been off since Thursday after losing 5-2 against the Florida Panthers.

The Kings come into this game with a 6-5-4 record, good for 16 points. This will be the second of two meetings between the Penguins and Kings this year after the Penguins beat them 4-2 in Los Angeles on Oct. 16. The Penguins took the first period off and were down 2-0 going into the first intermission before outscoring the Kings 4-0 in the final two periods. Filip Hallander scored the game-winning goal in the third period.

Sunday will be the long-awaited debut of Penguins goaltending prospect Sergei Murashov. He was called up prior to Thursday's game against the Washington Capitals after Tristan Jarry suffered an injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Murashov has dominated at every level of hockey he has played in during his career, but the NHL will be his biggest test yet. He was named the AHL's Goaltender of the Month for October after finishing the month with a 5-1-0 record, a 1.68 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage, and a shutout.

Here were the lines for Saturday's game in New Jersey:

Forwards

Rust-Crosby-Kindel

Novak-Malkin-Mantha

Koppanen-Hayes-Koivunen

Heinen-Lizotte-Dewar

Defense

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Shea-Letang

Graves-Clifton

Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. You can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

