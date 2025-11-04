Penguins' Prospect Named AHL Goaltender Of The Month

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov tore up the AHL during his first stint in the league last year and has carried that strong play into this season.

Murashov has been a big reason why the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are off to an 8-2-0 start to the 2025-26 season, compiling a 5-1-0 record, a 1.68 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage, and a shutout in October.

His efforts during that month earned him the honor of AHL Goaltender of the Month.

Murashov allowed only 10 goals on 154 shots last month and continues to get better in each start. He was the best goaltender during the Penguins' training camp, and it feels like it's only a matter of time before he's the Penguins' No. 1 goaltender.

Murashov has made 23 appearances for WBS and has a 17-5-0 record with a .918 save percentage and a 2.36 goals-against average.

