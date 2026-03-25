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Mantha Day-To-Day With Lower-Body Injury

Hunter Hodies
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Another Pittsburgh Penguins player has gotten injured.

The injury bug is hitting the Pittsburgh Penguins at the absolute worst time.

They're already without their best penalty killer, in Blake Lizotte, and their second-best forward, in Evgeni Malkin, and now, another player is banged up.

Forward Anthony Mantha missed Wednesday's practice with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day. He finished the game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

Mantha has been fantastic for the Penguins this season, compiling 26 goals and 53 points. He has yet to miss a game this year.

Penguins head coach Dan Muse confirmed after practice that Mantha will travel with the team to Ottawa, so there's at least a chance he could play on Thursday against the Senators. It's the biggest game of the Penguins' season thus far. 

Malkin will not travel with the Penguins to Ottawa, meaning he will miss his second-straight game. Lizotte is also still out with an injury. 

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