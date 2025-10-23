Murashov Continues Dominance As WBS Penguins Stay Undefeated

It was just another day at the office for Pittsburgh Penguins' goaltending prospect Sergei Murashov.

And the same goes for his Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Penguins' team as a whole.

On Wednesday, the WBS Penguins emerged victorious against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms by a score of 4-1. With the win, they remain undefeated through their first five games, and they also bested the team that bounced them from the Calder Cup playoffs last season.

Murashov has started four of their games. In those four games, he has a .938 save percentage and a 1.75 goals-against average, only allowing seven total goals - three of which came in the first period of Saturday's 6-3 win against the Bridgeport Islanders.

He stopped 26 of 27 Phantom shots, many of which were high-danger opportunities around the net-front.

The scoring started out with Danton Heinen registering his second goal of the season - and eighth point in in five games - on the power play less than five minutes into the opening frame. Avery Hayes added his third goal of the season later in the first period to make it 2-0.

Alexis Gendron scored for Lehigh Valley just 56 seconds into the second period, but that's all they could muster as far as production. Atley Calvert responded midway through the second with his team-leading fourth goal of the season, putting the Penguins back up, 3-1.

Then, late in the second, Ville Koivunen was upended on his way to the net, and he was awarded a penalty shot. Koivunen came in on Phantoms goaltender Aleksei Kolosov slowly, and he deked out the goaltender and - off his backhand - allowed the puck to just slide through Kolosov's five-hole. WBS went up, 4-1, and they never looked back.

With a goal and an assist in this game, Koivunen is up to two goals and six points in four AHL games since being re-assigned from Pittsburgh.

Next up for WBS is a back-to-back against the Charlotte Checkers on Friday and Saturday.

