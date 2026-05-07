NHL Announces Salary Cap For 2026-27 Season

The NHL has announced the salary cap for the 2026-27 season.
The NHL has announced what the salary cap will be for the 2026-27 season.
The salary cap floor for next season will be $76.9 million, while the midpoint will be $90.4 million. The salary cap ceiling will be $104 million, which is an $8.5 million increase from the 2025-26 season.
Finally, the maximum salary is $20.8 million.
This is great news for the Penguins, as they'll have a ton of salary-cap flexibility in the offseason. PuckPedia projects the Penguins to have $45.8 million of cap space when free agency opens on Jul. 1.
Even if they sign Evgeni Malkin, Egor Chinakhov, and Arturs Silovs to new contracts, the Penguins will more than likely still have over $30 million of cap space for other moves.
No matter what, the Penguins will be really busy with roster moves this summer.