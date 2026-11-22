Pittsburgh Penguins
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Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 4:58 AMPublished Nov 22, 2026 4:58 AM
The Senators are rumored to be interested in a few Penguins' veterans.
It's not too often you see a general manager of an NHL team that is not even one of the two teams in the building take in a game during the month of November.
But that's exactly what one GM did during Saturday's matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators.
Ottawa Senators' GM Steve Staios was in the press box at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to watch the Penguins take on the Predators. Staios, 53, was hired as the interim GM of the Sens in the summer of 2023 and has been a permanent fixture in that role ever since.
And, given some recent trade speculation, it's not entirely a surprise - even if it's a pretty big statement for a GM to show up to a game like this - that Staios was in attendance.
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Multiple reports in recent days, including from NHL Insiders Pierre LeBrun and Elliotte Friedman, have indicated that the Senators are interested in Penguins' veteran wingers Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Rust is currently on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, but Rakell, 33, put together a pretty good performance in the game despite not registering any points.
Rakell is tied for the Penguins' team lead in goals with eight despite having no goals in his first nine games of the season. He has eight goals and 11 points in his last 13 games. Rust, 34, has three goals and five points in seven games this season and is expected back from injured reserve sometime in mid-December.
Despite Ottawa's hot start - they lead the competitive Atlantic Division at 15-6-3 with 33 points - they are still in need of top-six help on the wings. As of now, Fabian Zetterlund, Dylan Cozens, Philip Tomasino, and Drake Batherson occupy the four top-six wing slots.
Aside from Batherson - who has 12 goals and 22 points in 124 games - the other three have combined for a total of 10 goals. In other words, they need proven goal-scorers, and that's something that the Penguins can provide with Rakell and Rust.
Both players have registered seven seasons at 20 or more goals, with all of Rust's coming consecutively in the last seven seasons. Rakell has three 30-goal seasons under his belt, while Rust has just one. But each brings something that Ottawa needs, as Rust's consistency and hard-checking style is a commodity and Rakell's goal-scoring ability and positional versatility - he can man the middle as well - make him valuable.
Each of them play on both special teams units as well, making them even more valuable because the Sens' power play is dead-last in the NHL at a 13.5 percent conversion rate, while the penalty kill is 19th at 76.2 percent. If this team could improve its special teams, it could be even more of a threat in the Eastern Conference.
Of course, there's no guarantee that Staios was specifically in town to see Rakell. It's worth noting that ex-Senator and former captain Erik Karlsson is also employed by the Penguins, and his three goals and 19 points in 22 games this season might make him enticing to his former team in need of a power play quarterback.
But Karlsson has a full-no-movement clause, which is a difficult workaround. And the Senators also don't need as much help on their blue line. So, it's highly likely that Staios was in town to scout Rakell and a few of the Penguins' other forwards such as Tommy Novak or younger guys in Rutger McGroarty, Ville Koivunen, or Avery Hayes.
Regardless, it is more than mildly interesting that the GM of an NHL team with no stakes in the actual game being played travelled all the way to Nashville on Nov. 21 to watch in person. Typically, teams send scouts or even their director of scouting, so this isn't something that happens every day.
So, if you're a Penguins' or a Senators' fan, a potential trade between these two teams could be something to watch in the coming days.
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