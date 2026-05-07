Penguins' 2025 First-Round Pick Joins WBS On ATO

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Bill Zonnon is joining WBS for the rest of the season.
A Pittsburgh Penguins 2025 first-round pick has joined the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the remainder of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Bill Zonnon, who spent the 2025-26 season with the QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, has signed an amateur tryout agreement with WBS.
Zonnon's junior season ended on Tuesday when the Armada lost in the playoffs. He finished the year with 14 goals and 46 points in 35 games and compiled two goals and 15 points in 17 playoff games.
This was Zonnon's first season with the Armada after spending three seasons with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. He led the Huskies with 55 assists during the 2024-25 season and also finished with 83 points in 64 games.
Zonnon will join a WBS team that is trying to close out Hershey in Game 4 on Thursday night. A win sends WBS to the Atlantic Division Finals where it will await the winner of the Providence-Springfield series.
Puck drop for Thursday's game is set for 7 p.m. ET.