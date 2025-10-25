Penguins' 2025 Hall Of Fame Inductees: Head Coach Scotty Bowman

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be inducting two players and two builders into the Penguins' Hall of Fame on Saturday. It's their first Hall of Fame class since 2013.

Ron Francis and Kevin Stevens are being inducted into the HOF as players, while Eddie Johnston and Scotty Bowman are being inducted as builders. Bowman was the Penguins' Director of Player Personnel during the 1990-91 season before taking over as head coach for the 1991-92 and 1992-93 seasons.

"The Penguins are one of the most storied franchises in the history of the National Hockey League, and permanently celebrating the success of our past players and personnel has been an important mission of our current staff and all across the organization," Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement. "The three-year plan is an effort to recognize those whose contributions laid the foundation for the championship standard here in Pittsburgh. We look forward to unveiling the Hall of Fame display and celebrating with our players, fans, and people of Pittsburgh."

Bowman took over for head coach "Badger" Bob Johnson after he was diagnosed with brain cancer in August of 1991. He later passed away on November 26, 1991, at the age of 60. Johnson led the Penguins to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history during the 1990-91 season.

Bowman helped the Penguins repeat as Stanley Cup champions in 1992, winning his sixth Stanley Cup as a head coach. He won five Stanley Cups as head coach of the Montreal Canadiens in the 1970s, including four straight from 1976-79. After winning his sixth Stanley Cup as the head coach with the Penguins, he won three more with the Detroit Red Wings when he later coached them. He also won five Stanley Cups as an executive, including one with the Penguins in 1991.

Penguins' 2025 Hall Of Fame Inductees: Center Ron Francis

He pushed all the right buttons when he coached the Penguins in 1992, culminating in a sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1992 Stanley Cup Final. The Penguins outscored the Blackhawks 15-10 in four games and were led in scoring by Rick Tocchet, who finished the series with two goals and eight points in four games. Mario Lemieux was second on the team in scoring during that series with five goals and seven points in four games.

Before the Penguins swept the Blackhawks, Bowman led them to series wins over the Washington Capitals (seven games), New York Rangers (six games), and Boston Bruins (four games). After losing Game 3 to the Rangers in the Patrick Division Finals, the Penguins won 11 games in a row to win it all.

Bowman also helped the Penguins win the Presidents' Trophy during the 1992-93 season, only to lose to the New York Islanders in the playoffs. The Penguins won 17 games in a row during that season, a streak that still stands as the longest in NHL history.

Bowman may not have been with the Penguins for very long, but he left a lasting impression on everyone during his tenure.

