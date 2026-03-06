Penguins Acquire Big Forward From Red Wings

They acquired Detroit Red Wings forward Elmer Soderblom for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Soderblom, 24, is signed for the rest of the 2025-26 season and the entire 2026-27 season at a cap hit of $1.125 million.
He's listed at 6-foot-8 and 252 pounds and has played in 39 games for the Red Wings this season, compiling two goals and three points.
He has played in 86 NHL games, recording 11 goals and 22 points.
Soderblom has also played in 119 games for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, compiling 23 goals and 54 points. He'll have a chance to play in some games down the stretch and during the 2026-27 season before becoming a restricted free agent.