Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named Captain Of Team Canada

Hockey Canada named Crosby the captain on Sunday. Connor McDavid and Cale Makar will serve as alternate captains.
This is Crosby's third Olympic Games after he represented Canada in 2010 and 2014. He scored the game-winning goal in the 2010 Gold Medal Game in overtime against the United States before leading Canada to another Gold Medal in 2014.
He will have an opportunity to win his third Olympic Gold Medal during the 2026 Olympic Games. Crosby is in his 21st NHL season and is having another spectacular year, compiling 27 goals and 59 points in 56 games.
Canada will play its first game of the 2026 Olympics on Thursday against Czechia. Puck drop will be at 10:40 a.m. ET.