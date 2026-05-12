Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby To Represent Team Canada At World Championships

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named to the Team Canada roster on Tuesday after defenseman Parker Wotherspoon made the preliminary roster last week.
It looked like Crosby wasn't going to go to the World Championships after the Penguins got knocked out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but he's joining the veteran Canada roster.
This will be Crosby's fourth time representing Team Canada at the World Championships. He previously represented Canada at the annual event in 2006, 2015, and 2025.
Crosby is already part of the Triple Gold Club and will try to win a Gold Medal at the World Championships for a second time after winning in 2015. He helped Canada win a Silver Medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
This year's World Championhips will be held in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland from May 15-31.
Crosby finished the 2025-26 regular season with 29 goals and 74 points in 68 games.