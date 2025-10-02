Penguins' Defenseman Out Six Weeks, Adds To Growing Injury List

The bad news keeps piling up for the Pittsburgh Penguins on the injury front.

In addition to Bryan Rust going down with a lower-body injury, the Penguins also announced Thursday that defenseman Jack St. Ivany will miss "at least six weeks" with a lower-body injury.

St. Ivany was injured in the first period during the Penguins' 5-3 pre-season win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday when he blocked a shot with the inside of his foot. He was helped off the ice and to the locker room, and he did come back to the bench briefly but, ultimately, did not return.

The 26-year-old blueliner spent 12 games with the Penguins last season and registered one point. He was having a relatively strong camp to date, and the competition on the Penguins' blue line certainly won't make things any easier when he does return.

St. Ivany is just the latest Penguin to go down, as the team is already dealing with a lot on the injury front. Kevin Hayes will miss the start of the season with an upper-body injury, Rutger McGroarty is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, goaltender Joel Blomqvist will miss at least a month with a lower-body injury, and Rust is week-to-week with his injury.

