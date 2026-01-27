Logo
Pittsburgh Penguins
Powered by Roundtable
Penguins Defenseman Placed On Injured Reserve cover image

Penguins Defenseman Placed On Injured Reserve

Hunter Hodies
7h
Partner
Pinned
340Members·6,506Posts
HunterHodies@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

A Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman is out for the next several weeks with a hand injury.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without one of their defenseman for the next several weeks. 

The Penguins announced on Tuesday that defenseman Jack St. Ivany will be out for up to eight weeks after he underwent successful surgery on his left hand. 

St. Ivany suffered a hand injury during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks

St. Ivany had been playing a bit better over the last few games before getting hurt. He has appeared in 17 games this season, compiling seven points (all assists).

His seven points are a career high after notching two combined points in his last two seasons. 

One of Connor Clifton or Ilya Solovyov will likely replace St. Ivany in the lineup going forward. 

The Penguins will be back in action on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!  

Latest News