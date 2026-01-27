Penguins Defenseman Placed On Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Penguins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins] will\nbe without one of their defenseman for the next several weeks. \n\nThe Penguins announced on Tuesday that defenseman Jack St. Ivany will be out for\nup to eight weeks after he underwent successful surgery on his left hand. \n\nSt. Ivany suffered a hand injury during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Vancouver\nCanucks [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/vancouver-canucks]. \n\n\n\nSt. Ivany had been playing a bit better over the last few games before getting\nhurt. He has appeared in 17 games this season, compiling seven points (all\nassists).\n\nHis seven points are a career high after notching two combined points in his\nlast two seasons. \n\nOne of Connor Clifton or Ilya Solovyov will likely replace St. Ivany in the\nlineup going forward. \n\nThe Penguins will be back in action on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/chicago-blackhawks]. \n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\nBookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab\n[https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK-q0gsw7sXpAw/sections/CAQqEAgAKgcICjCvqtILMO7F6QMwquDfCA?hl=en-CA&gl=CA&ceid=CA%3Aen] to\nfollow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!