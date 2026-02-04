Penguins' Defenseman Suspended 20 Games

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Caleb Jones has been suspended for 20 games by the NHL.
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Caleb Jones has been suspended for 20 games for violating the NHL/NHLPA's performance-enhancing substance program rules.
Jones, who has missed most of the 2025-26 season with various injuries, won't be eligible to return until Apr. 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has played in seven games this season, compiling only one point.
According to Penguins general manager and president Kyle Dubas, Jones came to the organization this week, telling the team that he had tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
"Caleb Jones informed us this week that he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance under the NHL/NHLPA performance-enhancing substance program," Dubas said in a statement. "Throughout the process, Caleb has been forthcoming with the organization as to how he believes the positive test occurred. Caleb takes full responsibility for his actions, despite him being unaware that what he consumed was a prohibited substance at the time."
"The organization appreciates his transparency regarding this matter, and Caleb will follow all NHL and NHLPA protocols related to his suspension. Caleb has the full support of the Penguins organization, and we look forward to welcoming him back to the ice when he is cleared."
Jones was signed to a two-year contract by the Penguins during the 2025 offseason and will have one year left on that contract at a $900,000 cap hit for next season.