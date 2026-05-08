Penguins Defenseman To Represent Team Canada At World Championships

After Tommy Novak and Connor Clifton were announced to the Team USA roster on Thursday, Parker Wotherspoon was announced to the Team Canada roster on Friday. Wotherspoon is the only Penguin on the Canadian roster.
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who has represented Team Canada several times at the World Championships, will not be on this year's team.
Wotherspoon enjoyed a great first season with the Penguins, compiling three goals and 30 points in 80 games. He played with Erik Karlsson on the top defensive pair and was a great partner for him.
It was by far the best defensive pair on the Penguins throughout the season. Wotherspoon was solid in his own zone and brought a physical element to his game, too.
He's still signed for one more season at a $1 million cap hit.