Penguins Defensive Prospect Assigned To Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Harrison Brunicke will finish the 2025-26 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Pittsburgh Penguins defensive prospect Harrison Brunicke will finish his 2025-26 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Brunicke was assigned to WBS on Saturday morning after his junior season with the WHL's Kamloops Blazers ended this week. Brunicke finished the year with two goals and 24 points in 24 games before compiling one point in four playoff games.
He started the year with the Penguins after making the team out of training camp. He scored his first NHL goal against the New York Islanders on Oct. 9 and played in nine games for the Penguins before he was sent back to Kamloops.
Brunicke will now get to help WBS try to go on a deep run in the Calder Cup Playoffs since they've already clinched their playoff spot.
WBS is in second place in the Atlantic Division with 92 points, five ahead of the Charlotte Checkers.