Penguins' ECHL Goalie Named Goaltender Of The Month

Taylor Gauthier has been named the ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March.
Wheeling Nailers goaltender Taylor Gauthier has had another incredible season in the ECHL.
Gauthier has helped the Nailers qualify for the Kelly Cup Playoffs again and recorded his 10th career shutout recently, which is a Nailers record. He's also the franchise's winningest goaltender.
Gauthier was so good in March that he was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Month. He finished the month with an 8-1-1 record, a 1.73 goals-against average, and a .949 save percentage. He also recorded two shutouts.
Gauthier has appeared in 32 games for the Nailers this season and has a 19-7-5 record with a goals-against average of two and a .932 save percentage.
One of his best performances in March came on Mar. 28 when he made 49 saves in a 2-1 win over the Worcester Railers.
He's been fantastic during his tenure with the Nailers and hopes to lead them to the Kelly Cup this spring.