Penguins Forward Signs Contract In SHL

Joona Koppanen has signed a contract with the SHL's Lulea in Sweden. It was officially announced one day after the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins were eliminated by the Toronto Marlies in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final in the AHL's Calder Cup Playoffs.
WBS was two wins away from advancing to the Calder Cup Final, but couldn't get enough scoring in the series.
Koppanen spent the last three seasons with the Penguins' organization. He played in 44 AHL games during the 2025-26 season, compiling eight goals and 25 points. He also played in 13 NHL games, finishing with one point (an assist).
Koppanen played in 11 NHL games during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal. He played in 56 AHL games during that season, racking up eight goals and 23 points.
Overall, Koppanen appeared in 28 NHL games over the last three seasons with the Penguins and compiled two points.