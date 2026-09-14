Penguins Hire Marcel Braithwaite As President Of Business Operations

The Hoffmann Family confirmed at their introductory press conference that they'd hire a new President of Business Operations, and they followed through on Monday by announcing the hire of Marcel Braithwaite.
Braithwaite joins the Penguins after spending the last 14 years with the MLB's Houston Astros. He most recently served as senior vice president of Business Operations.
He helped the Astros navigate multiple renovations to their ballpark and directed the development and operations of the team's spring training complex. He's also fired up to be with the Penguins.
"It's an honor to join the Penguins at such an exciting time under new ownership," Braithwaite said in a statement. "I am grateful to the Astros and look forward to serving the employees, fans, and city of Pittsburgh by bringing a winning culture to this franchise alongside Geoff, Kyle, and the rest of this talented Front Office."
Braithwaite and his wife are expected to relocate to Pittsburgh near the start of the upcoming season.
The Penguins will open the 2026-27 season on Sept. 30 against the Philadelphia Flyers.