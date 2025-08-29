The Pittsburgh Penguins have had themselves a busy 2025 NHL off-season. They have brought in several new players to their roster this summer as they continue their retool.

One of the players they added through free agency is defenseman Parker Wotherspoon. They signed the left-shot defenseman to a two-year, $2 million contract, and he is now expected to compete for a spot on the Penguins' blueline.

While Wotherspoon is not considered one of the big signings of this summer, the potential for him to be a nice part of the Penguins' roster is there. The 28-year-old demonstrated during his time with the Boston Bruins that he can be a solid bottom-pairing defenseman, and the Penguins will be hoping for him to be the same for them from here.

In 55 games this past season with the Bruins, Wotherspoon recorded one goal, seven points, 66 blocks, and 75 hits. This was after he had eight assists, 84 hits, and a plus-6 rating in 41 games with Boston in 2023-24. Overall, while Wotherspoon does not make the most impact offensively, he is solid defensively and provides plenty of bite on the backend.

It will be interesting to see how much of an impact Wotherspoon can make for the Penguins defensively in 2025-26, but this has the potential to be a solid low-risk move for Pittsburgh.