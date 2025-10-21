Penguins' Play-By-Play Broadcaster Returns To Booth After Health Concern

After missing the last two Pittsburgh Penguins' games, it appears that a team broadcaster will be activated from injured reserve.

Penguins' play-by-play broadcaster Josh Getzoff will be back in the booth for Tuesday's tilt against the Vancouver Canucks in Pittsburgh. This comes after Getzoff passed out during an Oct. 14 4-3 loss in Anaheim against the Ducks and was transported from the Honda Center to nearby hospital.

He was advised by doctors to rest, so he missed the last two games of the California road swing against the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks, both of which the Penguins came out victorious.

Radio play-by-play voice Joe Brand filled in during Getzoff's absence.

Getzoff, 38, first began his career in the Penguins' broadcast booth 10 years ago, when he covered away games on the Penguins' Radio Network as the play-by-play. After the late and legendary Penguins' broadcaster Mike Lange retired in 2021, Getzoff took over full-time play-by-play duties on the radio side.

He was moved to the TV broadcast ahead of the 2024-25 season, when he took over for Steve Mears, who now does TV play-by-play for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

