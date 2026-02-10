Penguins Prospect Named WHL Rookie Of The Week

A Pittsburgh Penguins prospect has been named the WHL's Rookie of the Week.
Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Kale Dach continues to light up the WHL in his first season with the Calgary Hitmen.
Dach has been named the WHL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season after finishing this past week with four goals and six points in four games. He helped the Hitmen go 4-0-0-0 on their recent road trip.
Dach was picked by the Penguins in the seventh round of the 2025 NHL Draft. He spent the 2024-25 season with the Sherwood Park Crusaders in the BCHL, compiling 22 goals and 87 points in 54 games, before moving up to the WHL.
He has lit it up for the Hitmen this year, racking up 27 goals and 58 points in 45 games. He's on pace to end the season with 38 goals and 82 points in 64 games.
This will be his only season with the Hitmen before heading to Happy Valley to play for Penn State during the 2026-27 season.
Dach may have been a late-round pick, but the Penguins might have found a diamond in the rough here.