Penguins Prospect Re-assigned To Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

A Pittsburgh Penguins defensive prospect has been called up to WBS.
Pittsburgh Penguins defensive prospect Emil Pieniniemi has been called up from the ECHL to the AHL.
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced on Tuesday that Pieniniemi has been promoted to them from the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers. He had compiled two goals and four points in 10 games with the Nailers prior to being called up.
Pieniniemi was suspended by the Penguins' organization after he failed to report to Wheeling at the start of the season. He even returned to Finland during his suspension before agreeing to report to Wheeling in December. Once he reported to Wheeling, his suspension was lifted.
After playing well for the Nailers, he'll now get his shot in the AHL with a team that is second in the Atlantic Division.
Pieniniemi was drafted by the Penguins in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft. He spent the 2024-25 season with the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs, finishing with 10 goals and 60 points in 60 games.