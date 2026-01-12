Penguins Prospect Records Hat Trick On Sunday

Pittsburgh Penguins first-rounder Bill Zonnon recorded a hat trick on Sunday.
Bill Zonnon was one of three players selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft.
Ben Kindel was taken first, followed by Zonnon, and then Horcoff. Zonnon has been banged up for most of the 2025-26 season, but is back now and was fantastic for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL on Sunday, recording a hat trick.
Zonnon's second goal was especially sweet, firing a one-timer on the power play to make it a 3-0 game.
Take a look:
Zonnon now has four goals and 11 points in 10 games this season and is on pace to finish the year with 14 goals and 39 points in 35 games. While he does have a nice release, he's also really underrated around the net and can cause havoc for opposing netminders.
This is Zonnon's third QMJHL season and first with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. He was on the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies for the two previous seasons and finished the 2024-25 season with 28 goals and 83 points in 64 games.