Penguins Prospect Registers Four Assists On Monday Night

A Pittsburgh Penguins prospect had a fantastic game on Monday.
Pittsburgh Penguins defensive prospect Quinn Beauchesne was picked in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft.
The Penguins felt he was a player worth taking a chance on after finishing last season with six goals and 24 points in 49 games, and he's had an even better season this year.
After Monday's four-assist game, Beauchesne is now up to five goals and 25 points in 44 games with the OHL's Guelph Storm. This is his third season with the Storm.
He's been a really good skater throughout his junior career, and that has continued this season. Of the four assists he recorded on Monday, three of them were primary assists, including this one.
He helped the Storm crush the Erie Otters 5-1 in a game that the Storm really needed.
Beauchesne is an alternate captain for the Storm this season. Before the season started, he participated in the Penguins' development camp last summer and looked good during some drills and scrimmages. Yes, it was only a few glorified practices, but it was still encouraging.
He was then very good during the Prospects Challenge last September, did a great job going from defense to offense, and really showcased his skating. Everything looked easy for him. He got to participate in part of the Penguins' training camp before he was sent back to the Storm.
Penguins fans should definitely keep a close eye on his development.