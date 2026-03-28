Penguins Prospect Set To Play In NCAA Regional Final

Pittsburgh Penguins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins]prospect\nand Michigan forward Will Horcoff got one step closer to a potential NCAA\nChampionship on Friday night. \n\nMichigan played Bentley in the Albany Regional Semifinals on Friday, winning\n5-1. T.J. Hughes, who was the Big Ten Player of the Year this season, notched\nthree points in the win. \n\nMichigan will play Minnesota Duluth in the Regional Final on Sunday with a berth\nin the Frozen Four on the line. \n\nEven though Horcoff didn't score on Friday, he'll have a chance to bury one on\nSunday and add to his goal total. He recorded 24 goals and 37 points in 38 games\nduring the regular season.\n\nPuck drop for Sunday's game is set for 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. \n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\nBookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab\n[https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK-q0gsw7sXpAw/sections/CAQqEAgAKgcICjCvqtILMO7F6QMwquDfCA?hl=en-CA&gl=CA&ceid=CA%3Aen] to\nfollow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!