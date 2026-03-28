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Penguins Prospect Set To Play In NCAA Regional Final

Hunter Hodies
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Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Will Horcoff will look to help Michigan advance to the Frozen Four on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect and Michigan forward Will Horcoff got one step closer to a potential NCAA Championship on Friday night. 

Michigan played Bentley in the Albany Regional Semifinals on Friday, winning 5-1. T.J. Hughes, who was the Big Ten Player of the Year this season, notched three points in the win. 

Michigan will play Minnesota Duluth in the Regional Final on Sunday with a berth in the Frozen Four on the line. 

Even though Horcoff didn't score on Friday, he'll have a chance to bury one on Sunday and add to his goal total. He recorded 24 goals and 37 points in 38 games during the regular season.

Puck drop for Sunday's game is set for 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

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