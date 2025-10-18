Penguins Prospect Will Horcoff Scores Wicked Goal On Friday Night

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Will Horcoff continued his strong start to the 2025-26 college hockey season on Friday with a goal for Michigan against Robert Morris.

Michigan was up 3-2 with less than six minutes to go in the second period when Horcoff got the puck and pulled off a really shifty move around a Robert Morris defender before going bar down with a gorgeous shot. The puck went in and out in what felt like a few milliseconds.

Here's the goal:

Michigan went on to score six more goals and beat Robert Morris 10-2. Horcoff now has six goals and eight points in his first six games of the year.

This is his first full season at Michigan after joining the program for only 18 games during the 2024-25 season. In those games, he had four goals and 10 points.

Horcoff was one of three players the Penguins selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft. He's more of a project compared to Benjamin Kindel and Bill Zonnon, but might be worth the wait if he keeps developing.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!