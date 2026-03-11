Penguins Provide Injury Updates On Several Players

The Pittsburgh Penguins provided a few injury updates on Tuesday.
The Pittsburgh Penguins might be closer to getting captain Sidney Crosby back, but they have a few other players who are banged up right now.
Penguins PR announced before Tuesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes that Justin Brazeau is now week-to-week with an upper-body injury. Brazeau had been day-to-day with the injury before his status changed. He hasn't played since Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Sam Girard is now day-to-day with an upper-body injury and missed Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes. Kevin Hayes, who participated in Tuesday's morning skate, is also day-to-day.
Girard was coming off his best game as a Penguin on Sunday before getting hurt. He played on the third pair with Ilya Solovyov and was way more comfortable.
Brazeau has been an excellent depth piece for the Penguins this year, compiling 16 goals and 30 points in 48 games.
Hayes has played sparingly this season, racking up three goals and five points in 25 games.
Despite the depleted lineup, the Penguins have still been getting points, but sooner or later, they'll need to get a bit healthier if they want to make the playoffs.