Penguins Re-assign Two Forwards To Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Two Pittsburgh Penguins forwards have been sent back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-assigned rookie forwards Avery Hayes and Rutger McGroarty to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Both players will get to play in AHL games during the next few weeks since the NHL is on its Olympic break.
Hayes made his NHL debut against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night, and it was one to remember. He scored two goals, one of which came on his first shot in the first period. He utilized his speed to blow right past two Sabres defenders before blowing the puck past goaltender Alex Lyon.
His second goal came off a great feed from Anthony Mantha, and he roofed it past Lyon. He's the 12th undrafted player to score multiple goals in his NHL debut in NHL history. He's also only the seventh player in NHL history to score multiple goals in the first period of his debut.
McGroarty finished Thursday's game with an assist and played really well during this recent stint in the NHL. His skating continues to look even better, and he's constantly in position to make plays.
Both players will be full-time NHLers pretty soon.
The WBS Penguins are currently in second place behind the Providence Bruins in the Atlantic Division and will try to make a run at first to end the season.