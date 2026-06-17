Penguins Re-Sign Goaltender To One-Year Contract

Gauthier spent the 2025-26 season with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers and had another incredible season, finishing with a 21-9-5 record, a 2.09 goals-against average, and a .929 save percentage.
He helped the Nailers get to the Eastern Conference Finals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs before they were eliminated by the Florida Everblades. This was Gauthier's fourth season in the Penguins' organization.
Gauthier is expected to compete for a roster spot with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins next year, since Sergei Murashov is slated to make the jump to the NHL.