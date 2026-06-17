Logo
Pittsburgh Penguins
Powered by Roundtable
Penguins Re-Sign Goaltender To One-Year Contract cover image

Penguins Re-Sign Goaltender To One-Year Contract

Hunter Hodies
7h
featured
Pinned
412Members·7,149Posts
HunterHodies@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed Taylor Gauthier on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a roster move on Tuesday.

Goaltender Taylor Gauthier, who was set to be a Group-6 unrestricted free agent on July 1, was signed to a one-year deal by the Penguins. 

The team announced the news via its social media.

moreVideos

The deal is worth $850,000 at the NHL level and $125,000 in the minor league level. 

Gauthier spent the 2025-26 season with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers and had another incredible season, finishing with a 21-9-5 record, a 2.09 goals-against average, and a .929 save percentage.

He helped the Nailers get to the Eastern Conference Finals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs before they were eliminated by the Florida Everblades. This was Gauthier's fourth season in the Penguins' organization.

Gauthier is expected to compete for a roster spot with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins next year, since Sergei Murashov is slated to make the jump to the NHL. 

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!  

Pittsburgh Penguins
Latest News