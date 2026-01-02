Penguins' Star Defenseman Hits Big Career Milestone

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their third-straight game on Thursday night and also saw their top defenseman hit a huge milestone.

Erik Karlsson finished the game with two assists, giving him 900 points for his career. He's the ninth fastest defenseman in NHL history to accomplish that.

Karlsson is 14th in NHL history among defensemen in points and is only eight points away from tying Scott Stevens for 13th. He's also only 15 away from tying Bobby Orr for 12th.

Another milestone is on the way for Karlsson as he's only three points shy of 700 assists. He should be able to accomplish that feat over the next few Penguins games.

He and the rest of the Penguins will be back in action on Saturday against this very same Detroit Red Wings team for the second half of a home-and-home. Puck drop will be at noon ET.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!