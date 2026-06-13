Penguins Trade Defenseman Emil Pieniniemi To Panthers

Okuliar spent the 2025-26 season with the SHL's Skellefteå AIK. He appeared in 46 games, finishing with 15 goals and 29 points.
He also represented his home country of Slovakia in the 2026 Winter Olympics, compiling one goal and two points in six games. He then played for Slovakia in the 2026 World Championships, finishing with two goals and five points in seven games.
Pieniniemi's 2025-26 season got off to a rocky start when he refused to report to the Wheeling Nailers after training camp. He flew back to Finland instead and was suspended by the Penguins until he eventually reported to the Nailers.
He appeared in 26 games with the Nailers, finishing with six goals and 11 points. He also appeared in 11 games with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, racking up one goal and three points in nine games.