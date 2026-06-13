Logo
Pittsburgh Penguins
Powered by Roundtable
Penguins Trade Defenseman Emil Pieniniemi To Panthers cover image

Penguins Trade Defenseman Emil Pieniniemi To Panthers

Hunter Hodies
3h
featured
Pinned
412Members·7,134Posts
HunterHodies@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Hunter Hodies
3h
Updated at Jun 13, 2026, 16:15
featured

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a trade on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially made their first trade of the 2026 offseason. 

They sent defenseman Emil Pieniniemi to the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Oliver Okuliar. 

Okuliar is currently an unsigned restricted free agent. 

moreVideos

Okuliar spent the 2025-26 season with the SHL's Skellefteå AIK. He appeared in 46 games, finishing with 15 goals and 29 points.

He also represented his home country of Slovakia in the 2026 Winter Olympics, compiling one goal and two points in six games. He then played for Slovakia in the 2026 World Championships, finishing with two goals and five points in seven games. 

Pieniniemi's 2025-26 season got off to a rocky start when he refused to report to the Wheeling Nailers after training camp. He flew back to Finland instead and was suspended by the Penguins until he eventually reported to the Nailers. 

He appeared in 26 games with the Nailers, finishing with six goals and 11 points. He also appeared in 11 games with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, racking up one goal and three points in nine games.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!  

Pittsburgh Penguins
Latest News
1