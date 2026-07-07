Penguins Trade Target Files For Arbitration

"I won't speak directly on him, but I will tell you that we've done lots of work and inquired on lots of different players throughout our time here in the last few weeks, and we will continue to," Spezza said. "I think that's the job, and that's what we're trying to do, is to make sure we're always in on everything and understanding what's going on around the league, and where that fits into our puzzle. Jason's obviously a good player that lots of teams have interest in, and we're going to continue to investigate everything that's out there."