Pittsburgh Penguins At Philadelphia Flyers Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will start December with a game against one of their biggest rivals.

They're set to play the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia on Monday. This is a Flyers team that has won three in a row and five of six. They recently beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Saturday.

The Flyers have gotten great goaltending from Dan Vladar this season, and he is set to start in this game. He is 10-4-1 with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

The Flyers have also gotten some great play from forward Trevor Zegras. He has nine goals and 24 points in 24 games after the Flyers acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks during the offseason. He has been everything they have needed and then some.

Travis Konecny has also been good to start the year, racking up five goals and 19 points. Owen Tippett, who is tied for second on the Flyers in goals with Matvei Michkov, has also played well.

The Penguins will be making a few lineup changes for Monday's game after they sent Tristan Broz and Danton Heinen back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday. They recalled Rutger McGroarty and Boko Imama before the morning skate on Monday, and head coach Dan Muse confirmed after the skate that both players will be in the lineup.

McGroarty was skating on the "kids" line with Ben Kindel and Ville Koivunen, and Imama was skating on the fourth line with Connor Dewar and Blake Lizotte.

Tristan Jarry will start in goal after another stellar performance against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

Connor Clifton looks likely to replace Matt Dumba after he skated on the third pair with Ryan Graves.

Here's what the full lines looked like during the morning skate:

Forwards

Hayes-Crosby-Rust

Novak-Malkin-Mantha

McGroarty-Kindel-Koivunen

Dewar-Lizotte-Imama

Defense

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Shea-Letang

Graves-Clifton

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh and NHL Network. You can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

