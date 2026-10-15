Pittsburgh Penguins Star Named Top NHL Trade Candidate
Oct 15, 2026 5:10 PM
Could the Penguins trade Erik Karlsson this season?
A Pittsburgh Penguins star is already creating some chatter as a potential trade candidate to watch this season.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Harman Dayal listed Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson among five NHL players who could become trade candidates later this season.
"If Pittsburgh is in the playoff race again, which seems realistic considering how wide open the Metro Division is, Karlsson will almost surely stay through at least this season," Dayal wrote.
"However, if Pittsburgh regresses and falls far behind in the playoff race by the trade deadline, Karlsson, who owns a full no-movement clause, will face a fascinating decision: Does he want to chase a Stanley Cup or ride out the season in Pittsburgh, which he seems to enjoy on and off the ice, and decide on his future in the offseason?" Dayal added.
With Karlsson in the final season of his contract on a retooling Penguins club, it makes sense that questions about his future in Pittsburgh are coming up. It is no secret that he has come up often in the rumor mill in recent seasons, too.
Karlsson is still a star at this point in his career, so he could get the Penguins a strong return if he ends up wanting to be traded to a contender near the deadline. His stats from last season show this, as he posted 15 goals and 66 points in 75 games. He also has seven assists in seven games so far this season with Pittsburgh.
At this point in the season, the Penguins have a 3-3-1 record and sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division. With this, it is too early to confidently predict whether Karlsson will get moved this season. It will be interesting to see what happens with the veteran blueliner later on this campaign. A contract extension with the Penguins would put an end to all the trade speculation surrounding him.
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