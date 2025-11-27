Report: Penguins' Goaltender Drawing 'Significant Interest' From Western Conference Team

A year ago, if anyone suggested that Pittsburgh Penguins' goaltender Tristan Jarry had any real trade value, it was probably a stretch.

Now - according to a new report - it's apparently becoming a reality.

Per NHL insider Kevin Weekes, Jarry is drawing "significant interest" from the struggling Edmonton Oilers, who find themselves on the outside looking in at a crucial benchmark point of the season. They currently sit out of a playoff position at the Thanksgiving break, and goaltending has been a huge reason why.

Edmonton ranks 31st in team goaltending at the 25-game mark of the season with a combined .868 save percentage, so it's safe to say that the position is largely costing them a playoff spot right now, even if it's not their sole issue.

Stuart Skinner - who has appeared in 18 of the 25 games - is 8-7-3 with a 3.18 goals-against average and an .878 save percentage, while Calvin Pickard is 2-3-2 with a 4.04 goals-against average and .847 save percentage across nine appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Jarry - who is a former Edmonton Oil King - is part of a goaltending tandem that is third in team goaltending, and he is winning the Penguins a lot of hockey games. Jarry, 30, is 6-2-0 with a shutout, 2.53 goals-against average, and .914 save percentage this season, which is just a tick above his career save percentage of .910. It has been a good bounceback campaign for Jarry, who struggled last season and found himself on waivers at one point.

Even if Jarry has been the team's most consistent goaltender in the earlygoing, the Penguins have so much goaltending depth in their organization that trading the 30-year-old Jarry - who is in the third year of a five-year contract that pays him $5.375 million annually - may not actually hurt them all that much, even as they push for a playoff spot in the immediacy.

Arturs Silovs - acquired from the Vancouver Canucks this summer - has a 2.74 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage this season through 11 appearances, and the promising Murashov had a 1.90 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage with a shutout through four NHL appearances before being re-assigned to the AHL Wednesday to make room for Jarry returning from injured reserve. He has also dominated the AHL so far this season through seven games with a 1.73 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

But the positional depth doesn't stop there for the Penguins. Joel Blomqvist has looked unreal in his first three AHL appearances of the season for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) after sustaining a lower-body injury during training camp, as the 23-year-old has put up a whopping 1.34 goals-against average and .952 save percentage. Filip Larsson also provides some depth at the position, even if he has struggled to start the AHL season with an .870 goals-against average through six appearances. He proved capable for WBS last season in a much larger sample.

Only time will tell if Weekes's report has any real traction, but if Jarry keeps putting up numbers, they won't be the only team vying for his services. And with the Penguins finding themselves in a playoff race in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year by most measures, they may have some tough decisions to make regarding their goaltending situation as the season progresses.

