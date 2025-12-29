BREAKING: Penguins Acquire Chinakhov From Blue Jackets For Heinen, Two Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a trade on Monday afternoon.

The Penguins have acquired Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets for forward Danton Heinen, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2027 third-round pick.

Chinakhov requested a trade from the Blue Jackets back in July and got his wish on Monday. He has played in 29 games this season, compiling three goals and six points.

He has been with the Blue Jackets for five seasons and was the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. His best individual season (to date) came in 2023-24 when he finished with 16 goals and 29 points in 53 games.

He will now get a change of scenery and go to a team that is in transition. Chinakhov has a $2.1 million cap hit for the rest of the season before he becomes a restricted free agent during the offseason.



If he plays well in the second half of this season, there's a chance that Dubas will sign him to a short-term deal.

Heinen cleared waivers on Monday after the Penguins waived him on Sunday to make room for Blake Lizotte. Heinen played in 13 games for the Penguins this season, compiling a goal and an assist.

