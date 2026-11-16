It's worth noting that Rust has played in only seven games, but the results with him, Crosby, and Rakell were not ideal, and the line's lack of speed was a big part of that. Malkin's skating speed and his bursts are right around the same as Rust's in a relative sense, but he has played more games, so 71 takes the cake as the slowest of Crosby's linemates. Novak's speed numbers have been a bit better than those two, and Rakell's skating speed - top speed and bursts combined - has been the best of the bunch, including Crosby, even if Crosby has three bursts over 22 mph.