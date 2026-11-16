Pittsburgh Penguins
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Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 4:25 AMPublished Nov 16, 2026 4:25 AM
Updated Nov 16, 2026 11:22 PM
Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby has just six goals and 13 points this season and is on pace to end his NHL-record point-per-game seasons streak, but there may be a way to help him get back on track.
If you're keeping tabs on the Pittsburgh Penguins, their record, and player stats this season, you've probably noticed something pretty glaring.
Captain Sidney Crosby is on pace for just 55 points.
For your average 39-year-old NHLer - most aside from some of the best are done playing by that age, anyway - 55 points isn't so bad.
But this is Sidney Crosby we're talking about. This is the guy who has an NHL-record 21 consecutive seasons above point-per-game, and he has never played an NHL season below that mark. This is the guy who had three consecutive 90-point, 30-goal-plus seasons in his mid-late 30s. This is the guy everyone says has managed to outwit Father Time.
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Well, perhaps - even just a little bit - Father Time has finally gained some ground on Crosby this season. That's not to say the longtime captain and three-time Stanley Cup champion can't find a way to make up that deficit and get hotter as the season rolls on.
As great as Crosby has been throughout his career, however, he is at a point where he can't do it all by himself. He needs help. And, sure, he's pretty familiar with Rickard Rakell as a linemate, and they've experienced success together over the last several years. He's also plenty familiar with longtime teammate and good friend Evgeni Malkin, who has been playing on his line in recent games and who he has shared a power play with for most of their respective careers.
And, honestly, those three are doing pretty well so far. According to Moneypuck, the Penguins' current first line of Rakell, Crosby, and Malkin is 17th in the league among lines with 50 or more minutes together in expected goals share at 63.5 percent. It's a much better line performance than the combination of Rakell, Crosby, and the currently injured Bryan Rust, which has worked in the past but is one of the 30 worst lines in the league in terms of expected goals share at 46.8 percent.
Perhaps the trio deserves more time to actually find a way to finish more plays. After all, they're generating and getting on the scoresheet a bit. But much of that has been courtesy of Evgeni Malkin, who has six of the 11 points between the three players since they joined forces four games ago. And, of note, six of those 11 total points - including both of Rakell's - have come on the power play.
One glaring issue is this: Crosby is 39. Malkin is 40. Rakell is 33. Malkin has never had a real speed advantage and is certainly not fleet of foot this late into his career. Rakell has always been only a slightly above average skater and relies mostly on puck skills and smarts.
Even Crosby - who has never necessarily been known for his speed but has, in the past, been able to explode in bursts - has lost that a bit. According to NHL Edge data, Crosby's fastest burst of the season this year is 22.14, which is still 62nd percentile in the league. But it's also his lowest number since the stat started getting tracked in 2021-22.
Once the first line has possession in the offensive zone, they can cycle and overwhelm opponents. But, half the time, the problem is getting to that point in the first place and not getting hemmed in the defensive zone, where Crosby's line has spent more time than most of the league's first lines. In fact, three line combinations with Crosby and Rakell - with the other wingers being Malkin, Rust, and Tommy Novak - are in the bottom-50 of the NHL in expected goals against per 60, with the Rakell-Crosby-Rust line third-worst at 4.
Perhaps something that Crosby could use on his line is quite simple and obvious: speed, grit, and youth.
One of the primary reasons that Rakell, Crosby, and Rust - and Crosby and Rust, in particular, dating back to the days of Jake Guentzel - worked so well on a line together in the past is because of Rust's speed and forechecking ability. Rust, 34, had the ability to win foot races to pucks and battles along the wall, and it allowed that line to play a more simple game because he could dump, chase, get there first, and start the cycle.
Unfortunately, it looks like Rust has lost a pretty significant step this season. In comparison to his max skating speed last season of 22.79 - which was 78th percentile in the league - his is down to 21.66, he's had zero bursts of speed above 22 mph, and he's had only 11 20-22 mph bursts. All are less than 50th percentile in the league. This is in stark contrast to last season, when he was in the 78th, 82nd, and 79th percentiles for those categories, respectively.
It's worth noting that Rust has played in only seven games, but the results with him, Crosby, and Rakell were not ideal, and the line's lack of speed was a big part of that. Malkin's skating speed and his bursts are right around the same as Rust's in a relative sense, but he has played more games, so 71 takes the cake as the slowest of Crosby's linemates. Novak's speed numbers have been a bit better than those two, and Rakell's skating speed - top speed and bursts combined - has been the best of the bunch, including Crosby, even if Crosby has three bursts over 22 mph.
In today's NHL, top lines need to be able to skate in order to keep up. The ones that can't are often left behind chasing the play or struggling to break the puck out of their own zone, and they can, really, only dominate when they are cycling the puck in the offensive zone after in-zone faceoffs.
Because of that, introducing a guy to that line who can skate well, get in on the forecheck, win puck battles, create havoc at the net front, backcheck, and be a semi-reliable contributor on offense and defense is something that Crosby needs at this stage and something that has always helped make his lines successful. Rust was that guy in his younger years. So was Patric Hornqvist. And Pascal Dupuis, to an extent.
But do the Penguins have that guy on their current roster or in their organization? That's the primary question and the biggest complication.
The closest fit is Egor Chinakhov, but his and Crosby's chemistry has been hot and cold, and he's not a north-south straightline player who crashes the net. Avery Hayes, who is currently lighting it up in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS), seems to fit the bill in a theoretical sense, but he has yet to prove he can translate all of it to the NHL level. Nick Robertson has a great shot, has speed, goes to the net, and has played well defensively this season, but his size limits him in puck battles and on the forecheck.
If those three players aren't options for Crosby right now, it may be best just to ride with the first line as is and see if Crosby can really get going production-wise. Maybe the Penguins already have that ideal guy in their organization, maybe they don't.
But, however it needs to be done, adding more speed and a touch of youth could go a long way in helping Crosby rediscover the 200-foot game that was a hallmark of his for so long. At some point, the Penguins' first line is going to have to get younger than its current average age of 37.
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